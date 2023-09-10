Blue Whale Capital LLP Reduces Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Blue Whale Capital LLP decreased its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,504 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 15,500 shares during the period. Autodesk comprises approximately 4.0% of Blue Whale Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Blue Whale Capital LLP owned about 0.05% of Autodesk worth $24,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 351.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the software company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the software company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,691 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of ADSK stock traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $219.19. 1,002,278 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,325,235. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.61 and a 1-year high of $233.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $210.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.85 billion, a PE ratio of 54.26, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.18. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 90.61%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price objective (down previously from $277.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.28.

View Our Latest Analysis on ADSK

Insider Activity

In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $25,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,028,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,028,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 4,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.04, for a total transaction of $1,033,818.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,529,068.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,707 shares of company stock worth $6,139,461 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Autodesk Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

