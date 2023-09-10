RTW Investments LP Acquires 1,477,911 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) by 26.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,093,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,477,911 shares during the quarter. PTC Therapeutics comprises 7.2% of RTW Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. RTW Investments LP owned about 9.56% of PTC Therapeutics worth $343,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PTCT. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Alethia Young sold 11,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total transaction of $465,006.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,410.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PTCT shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.80.

Shares of NASDAQ PTCT traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.97. The company had a trading volume of 317,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,160. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 0.37. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.25 and a 52-week high of $59.84.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $213.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.99 million. PTC Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.13) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.45 EPS for the current year.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

