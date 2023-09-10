RTW Investments LP Has $279.33 Million Holdings in Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR)

RTW Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,649,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,621 shares during the quarter. Immunocore accounts for 5.8% of RTW Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. RTW Investments LP owned 12.85% of Immunocore worth $279,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Immunocore by 56.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,375,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,343 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Immunocore by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 888,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,950,000 after buying an additional 270,636 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Immunocore by 221.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 305,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,412,000 after buying an additional 210,300 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Immunocore by 136.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,244,000 after buying an additional 204,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Immunocore by 166.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 317,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,460,000 after buying an additional 198,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Immunocore Price Performance

Shares of Immunocore stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.86. 356,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,364. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.30 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.27 and its 200-day moving average is $57.46. Immunocore Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $38.90 and a 52 week high of $69.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Immunocore ( NASDAQ:IMCR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.39 million. Immunocore had a negative return on equity of 17.97% and a negative net margin of 27.72%. Research analysts expect that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IMCR shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on Immunocore in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Immunocore from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Immunocore from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Immunocore in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a report on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Immunocore has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Immunocore Profile

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also developing other programs for oncology comprise tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial in patients with advanced melanoma; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising cutaneous melanoma, ovarian, non-small cell lung cancer, and endometrial; IMC-T119C for multiple solid tumor cancers; IMC-P115C for multiple solid tumor cancers; and IMC-R117C, which is for a range of tumors, including colorectal, gastro-esophageal, and pancreatic cancers.

