Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Blue Whale Capital LLP

Blue Whale Capital LLP decreased its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 41.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,585 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 41,250 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for about 4.3% of Blue Whale Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Blue Whale Capital LLP’s holdings in Intuit were worth $26,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Intuit by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,660,990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,484,790,000 after purchasing an additional 120,343 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,109,960 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,985,013,000 after buying an additional 86,957 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Intuit by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,340,830,000 after buying an additional 1,027,752 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,434,899 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,531,381,000 after buying an additional 140,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,173,468,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.
In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $24,235,041.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,896 shares in the company, valued at $17,991,500.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.42, for a total transaction of $302,181.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,508.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total value of $24,235,041.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,991,500.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,225 shares of company stock worth $39,409,161. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Intuit stock traded down $3.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $550.56. 1,245,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,322,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $352.63 and a 1-year high of $558.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $500.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $455.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.32 billion, a PE ratio of 65.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.19.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.22. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 36.97%.
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.
