CenterBook Partners LP Acquires New Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 64,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,893,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in Roblox by 4.9% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Roblox by 62.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Roblox by 27.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Roblox by 7.4% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Roblox by 3.3% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Roblox alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on RBLX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Roblox from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Roblox from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Roblox from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Roblox from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roblox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.04.

Roblox Price Performance

RBLX stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.01. 10,802,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,849,854. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $25.32 and a 52 week high of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 1.69.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.46). Roblox had a negative net margin of 46.81% and a negative return on equity of 399.93%. The business had revenue of $780.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Roblox’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox

In other Roblox news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $156,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 332,308 shares in the company, valued at $12,989,919.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $225,240.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,855,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,387,894.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $156,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 332,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,989,919.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 981,875 shares of company stock worth $32,192,224 over the last 90 days. 27.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Roblox

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.