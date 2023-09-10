Blue Whale Capital LLP Sells 70,000 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Blue Whale Capital LLP cut its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the quarter. DexCom comprises 6.1% of Blue Whale Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Blue Whale Capital LLP owned 0.08% of DexCom worth $36,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DXCM. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 684.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 4,814.3% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DXCM stock traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $104.35. 3,575,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,901,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.02 and a 200-day moving average of $118.51. The company has a market cap of $40.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.34, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.12. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $78.94 and a one year high of $139.55.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. DexCom had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $871.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. BTIG Research upped their target price on DexCom from $134.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on DexCom from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.75.

In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 1,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $192,476.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,605,857.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.92, for a total transaction of $51,879.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,604,063.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 1,844 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $192,476.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,605,857.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,065 shares of company stock worth $1,400,634 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices for specific and permitted use cases, including non-medical device applications, medical device data analysis, integrated continuous glucose monitoring systems (iCGM) secondary display alarms, active patient monitoring, and treatment decisions; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

