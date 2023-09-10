The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Bought by Blue Whale Capital LLP

Blue Whale Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 48.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,225,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 398,400 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab comprises 10.6% of Blue Whale Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Blue Whale Capital LLP’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $64,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Cloverfields Capital Group LP raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 11.5% in the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 50,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,246 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 39.4% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 25,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 7,073 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 46.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 4,618 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 7,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.09.

SCHW stock traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.33. The company had a trading volume of 9,556,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,962,683. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $86.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.94. The stock has a market cap of $105.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.92.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 33.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.15%.

In related news, Director Charles A. Ruffel bought 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.55 per share, with a total value of $50,438.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,022.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $5,045,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 59,672,778 shares in the company, valued at $3,974,207,014.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.55 per share, with a total value of $50,438.15. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,386 shares in the company, valued at $205,022.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,807 shares of company stock valued at $10,325,149 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

