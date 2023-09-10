142,955 Shares in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Bought by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 142,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,000. CenterBook Partners LP owned about 0.32% of SkyWest at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYW. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in SkyWest by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of SkyWest by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SkyWest by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 5,318 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of SkyWest by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 5,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SkyWest by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 9,464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

SKYW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded SkyWest from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SkyWest in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on SkyWest from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

SKYW stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.52. The stock had a trading volume of 713,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. SkyWest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.76 and a twelve month high of $46.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -607.43, a PEG ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.01.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.81. SkyWest had a positive return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The company had revenue of $725.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. SkyWest’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that SkyWest, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

