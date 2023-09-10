CenterBook Partners LP Invests $3.05 Million in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 90,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,045,000. CenterBook Partners LP owned 0.14% of EVERTEC at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in EVERTEC during the first quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 274.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 36.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the first quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the first quarter worth $154,000. 96.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EVERTEC Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:EVTC traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.70. 261,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,308. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.31. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.17 and a 12 month high of $42.03.

EVERTEC Dividend Announcement

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.61. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 28.71% and a net margin of 35.42%. The company had revenue of $167.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.43 million. Analysts predict that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is presently 5.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on EVTC. StockNews.com began coverage on EVERTEC in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on EVERTEC from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

Insider Activity at EVERTEC

In related news, EVP Paola Perez-Surillo sold 3,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $127,224.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,256,956.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Diego Viglianco sold 1,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $44,883.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,462,879.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paola Perez-Surillo sold 3,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $127,224.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,256,956.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

