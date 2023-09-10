Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Shares Acquired by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP increased its holdings in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 108.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,873 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $3,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 58.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BN traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,055,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,937,860. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.40. Brookfield Co. has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $51.45. The company has a market cap of $55.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 379.71 and a beta of 1.43.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $23.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is currently 311.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. CSFB dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Brookfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Insider Activity

In other Brookfield news, major shareholder Opps Eb Holdings Ltd. Ocm sold 3,781,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $219,330,538.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

