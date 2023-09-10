PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Position Boosted by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 141.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,510 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,715 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in PayPal by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 95,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after acquiring an additional 13,762 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 301.8% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 50,319 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after buying an additional 37,797 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 5,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 107,586 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,499,000 after buying an additional 40,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PayPal from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on PayPal from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on PayPal from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.03.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.98. The stock had a trading volume of 15,373,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,534,637. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $66.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.34. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.29 and a twelve month high of $99.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.