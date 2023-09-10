CenterBook Partners LP Reduces Position in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

CenterBook Partners LP cut its position in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Free Report) by 28.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,903 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP owned 0.09% of Lithium Americas worth $3,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 725.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 224.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 654.7% in the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 27.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $37.00 target price on shares of Lithium Americas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.70.

Lithium Americas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LAC traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.82. The company had a trading volume of 787,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,227. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.00 and a beta of 1.46. Lithium Americas Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.07 and a twelve month high of $32.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.30. The company has a quick ratio of 10.13, a current ratio of 10.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.29. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas Corp. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lithium Americas

(Free Report)

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.