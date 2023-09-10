The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Stock Holdings Lessened by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP trimmed its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 48.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,473 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 63,244 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $3,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 167.9% during the first quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1,190.5% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 69.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 150.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 4th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

BNS stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.52. 1,016,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,240,693. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $45.25 and a twelve month high of $57.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.02.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 13.31%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.7801 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 65.76%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

(Free Report)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.