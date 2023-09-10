CenterBook Partners LP Boosts Position in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

CenterBook Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) by 406.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,250 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $4,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ossiam increased its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in Warner Music Group by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,282 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Warner Music Group by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Warner Music Group by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 270,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,031,000 after acquiring an additional 36,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Warner Music Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $353,000. 23.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMG has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Warner Music Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Warner Music Group from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. TD Cowen started coverage on Warner Music Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Music Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.57.

Warner Music Group Stock Down 0.4 %

WMG stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.84. 894,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,116,874. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.05, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.59. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 52-week low of $21.57 and a 52-week high of $38.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 177.34% and a net margin of 7.16%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Warner Music Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is presently 85.00%.

About Warner Music Group

(Free Report)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Featured Stories

