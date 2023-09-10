CenterBook Partners LP Acquires 215,541 Shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

CenterBook Partners LP raised its holdings in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) by 53.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 621,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,541 shares during the period. The GEO Group makes up about 0.7% of CenterBook Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. CenterBook Partners LP owned approximately 0.49% of The GEO Group worth $4,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The GEO Group by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 54,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 31,659 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 198,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 43,177 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 29,541 shares during the period. Flat Footed LLC bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,093,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,410,000. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at The GEO Group

In other news, Director Scott Michael Kernan sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,896 shares in the company, valued at $134,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The GEO Group Trading Down 4.1 %

NYSE GEO traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $7.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,011,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,618. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.94 and a 1-year high of $12.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.24 and its 200 day moving average is $7.68. The firm has a market cap of $890.29 million, a PE ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.71.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The GEO Group had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $593.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on GEO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of The GEO Group from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on The GEO Group

The GEO Group Profile

(Free Report)

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.