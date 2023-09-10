CenterBook Partners LP Has $6.11 Million Stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

CenterBook Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 158.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 104,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,154 shares during the quarter. Darling Ingredients makes up 0.9% of CenterBook Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. CenterBook Partners LP owned about 0.07% of Darling Ingredients worth $6,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 10.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,328,000 after buying an additional 24,509 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 75,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 14,283 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 299.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 44,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 33,142 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 181,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,589,000 after purchasing an additional 58,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total value of $6,243,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 640,363 shares in the company, valued at $39,977,862.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total transaction of $6,243,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,977,862.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Bullock sold 11,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $711,178.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,235,763.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 212,999 shares of company stock valued at $13,533,010. 2.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Darling Ingredients from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.60.

Darling Ingredients Trading Up 0.5 %

Darling Ingredients stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.55. 908,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,063,581. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.77 and a 52 week high of $82.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.91.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

