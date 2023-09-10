CenterBook Partners LP Raises Stake in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

CenterBook Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report) by 232.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,301,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 909,690 shares during the period. Equinox Gold comprises 0.9% of CenterBook Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. CenterBook Partners LP owned 0.42% of Equinox Gold worth $6,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equinox Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Equinox Gold by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,178 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. 31.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:EQX traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $4.61. 2,399,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,140,508. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $5.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 115.28 and a beta of 1.24.

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Equinox Gold had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $271.56 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Equinox Gold Corp. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Mesquite Gold Mine and Castle Mountain Gold Mine located in California, the United States; Los Filos Mine Complex located in Guerrero State, Mexico; Aurizona Gold Mine located in Maranhão State, Brazil; Fazenda Gold Mine and Santa Luz Gold Mine located in Bahia State, Brazil; and RDM Gold Mine located in Mina Gerais State, Brazil.

