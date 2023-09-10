Act Two Investors LLC Has $10.66 Million Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Act Two Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 835.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,281 shares during the quarter. Sysco accounts for 4.2% of Act Two Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Act Two Investors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $10,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Sysco in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sysco by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SYY. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.91.

Sysco Stock Performance

SYY stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,496,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,366,241. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.78. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.18 and a fifty-two week high of $87.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.95 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 133.27%. Sysco’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 57.64%.

Sysco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.