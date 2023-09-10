AIGH Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI)

AIGH Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Free Report) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,425,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 633,243 shares during the period. indie Semiconductor accounts for about 9.4% of AIGH Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.51% of indie Semiconductor worth $25,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 3,932.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 384.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in indie Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in indie Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor Stock Down 3.4 %

indie Semiconductor stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,846,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,136,373. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.68. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.66 and a 1-year high of $11.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

indie Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:INDI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $52.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.98 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 91.08%. As a group, analysts expect that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INDI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at indie Semiconductor

In other news, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $1,049,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,604.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $201,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at $328,910. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $1,049,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,604.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 189,000 shares of company stock worth $1,882,490. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor Profile



indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, rest of Asia Pacific, and Europe.

