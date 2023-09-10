Atom Investors LP Purchases 6,976 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Atom Investors LP raised its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 177.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,911 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,976 shares during the quarter. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 5,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth $37,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.82.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:OXY traded up $0.71 on Friday, hitting $65.28. The stock had a trading volume of 6,348,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,763,273. The company has a market cap of $57.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.77. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $55.51 and a 52 week high of $76.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.26 and its 200 day moving average is $60.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.02). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 260,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.02 per share, with a total value of $14,869,048.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 224,129,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,779,846,527.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Articles

