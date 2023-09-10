29,995 Shares in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Bought by Atom Investors LP

Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 29,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

FNF traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.80. 2,428,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,390,431. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.66. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.84 and a 1 year high of $45.51.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 95.24%.

Several research firms have issued reports on FNF. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.17.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

