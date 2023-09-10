SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Sold by Atom Investors LP

Atom Investors LP cut its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 36.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 132,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 77,531 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF comprises about 5.5% of Atom Investors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Atom Investors LP owned approximately 0.16% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $10,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of XBI stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $78.65. 4,977,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,826,020. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.44 and a fifty-two week high of $92.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.32 and a 200 day moving average of $81.83.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

