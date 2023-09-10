Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Holdings Trimmed by London Co. of Virginia

London Co. of Virginia decreased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,452,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 198,592 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up 1.8% of London Co. of Virginia’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $304,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 501,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,468,000 after buying an additional 54,455 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 148,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,052,000 after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares during the period. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 13.4% in the first quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 3,292,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,338,000 after acquiring an additional 389,471 shares in the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter worth approximately $8,160,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE stock opened at $34.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.23. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.04 and a 12 month high of $54.93. The company has a market capitalization of $193.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFE. HSBC initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.35.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Pfizer

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.