London Co. of Virginia Trims Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

London Co. of Virginia lessened its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,673,056 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 28,557 shares during the period. Target accounts for approximately 1.6% of London Co. of Virginia’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. London Co. of Virginia owned approximately 0.36% of Target worth $277,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Target by 22.1% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,907 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc purchased a new position in Target in the 1st quarter worth approximately $303,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in shares of Target by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,155 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on TGT. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Target from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Target from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.21.

Target Price Performance

NYSE TGT opened at $123.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $120.75 and a 1-year high of $181.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.59.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

