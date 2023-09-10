Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC Has $723,000 Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,209 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.4% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 164 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 10,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,682 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total transaction of $3,457,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,982 shares in the company, valued at $44,590,367.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total value of $1,496,376.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,782 shares in the company, valued at $44,457,330.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total value of $3,457,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,590,367.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,159,686 shares of company stock worth $123,960,027. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $325.52 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $287.75 and a one year high of $389.58. The company has a market cap of $107.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $334.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $331.61.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.17). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 25.74 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $347.00 price target (up from $337.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Odeon Capital Group raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $461.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.04.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

