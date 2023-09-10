Matrix Private Capital Group LLC Trims Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Matrix Private Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,561 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 831 shares during the period. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $311,102,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $460.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. HSBC boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.70.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 78,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.50, for a total transaction of $33,838,161.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,092,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,229,123. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total transaction of $48,297,750.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 676,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,702,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 78,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.50, for a total value of $33,838,161.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,092,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,229,123. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 324,536 shares of company stock valued at $140,336,278 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $455.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $452.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $358.18. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $502.66.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.86%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

