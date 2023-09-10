American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Bought by Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC lifted its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,004 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s holdings in American Express were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,899,776 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $7,571,168,000 after buying an additional 423,300 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,000,787 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,629,030,000 after buying an additional 182,753 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 118,198.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,028,913,000 after buying an additional 13,720,460 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,503,902 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,847,452,000 after buying an additional 35,760 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,458,404 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,541,863,000 after buying an additional 177,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on AXP shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $205.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. 51job restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Redburn Partners cut shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 25th. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

American Express Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:AXP opened at $157.43 on Friday. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $182.15. The firm has a market cap of $115.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $166.02 and its 200-day moving average is $164.21.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

