Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC Increases Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC raised its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,713 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 4.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Starbucks by 4.2% in the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 2,379 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Starbucks by 1.2% in the first quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 8,310 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its stake in Starbucks by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 14,194 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.70.

View Our Latest Research Report on SBUX

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $95.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $82.43 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 64.63%.

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.