Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC Has $1.24 Million Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $28.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.44. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $38.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BAC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at $11,143,007.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,836,455.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

