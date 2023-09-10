Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC Acquires 406 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC increased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,689 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on MCD. Bank of America increased their target price on McDonald’s from $319.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Guggenheim raised their price target on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.33.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $279.22 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $230.58 and a 1 year high of $299.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $288.64 and its 200 day moving average is $285.51.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.93%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total value of $1,307,287.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,507,271.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total value of $1,307,287.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,507,271.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $194,387.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,656,168.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,149 shares of company stock worth $5,257,201. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Articles

