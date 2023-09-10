Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC Acquires 244 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.83.

Duke Energy Price Performance

NYSE DUK opened at $91.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $70.15 billion, a PE ratio of 50.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.76 and a 52 week high of $111.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.42.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 229.05%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Read More

