Ibex Wealth Advisors Has $6.99 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Posted by on Sep 10th, 2023

Ibex Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEPFree Report) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,717 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 1.8% of Ibex Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $176.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $242.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $183.26 and its 200-day moving average is $184.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.98 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEPGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Argus raised their target price on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays cut their target price on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Wedbush raised their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

