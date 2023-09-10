Ibex Wealth Advisors Has $6.99 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Ibex Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,717 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 1.8% of Ibex Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $176.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $242.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $183.26 and its 200-day moving average is $184.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.98 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Argus raised their target price on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays cut their target price on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Wedbush raised their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on PEP

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.