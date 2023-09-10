Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Bought by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,366 shares during the period. Take-Two Interactive Software comprises 1.1% of CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $7,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 512,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 41,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TTWO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Benchmark increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $148.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.68.

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

Shares of TTWO traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.77. 711,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,094,655. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.00 and a fifty-two week high of $153.84. The company has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.86 and its 200 day moving average is $132.51.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 22.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.04%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.