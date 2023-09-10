Macquarie Group Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,054,759 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 347,629 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 0.6% of Macquarie Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $577,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 112,307.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,519,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,835,509,000 after acquiring an additional 59,466,550 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,028,781,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,468,315 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,847,331,000 after purchasing an additional 9,614,150 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,943,593,000 after buying an additional 9,160,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,560,539 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,331,344,000 after buying an additional 3,841,840 shares during the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.2 %

CSCO traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.67. 13,993,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,162,620. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19. The company has a market cap of $230.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.89.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.81%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $551,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 399,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,030,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $551,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 399,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,030,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $30,770.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,106.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,820 shares of company stock worth $3,459,946. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. 51job reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, June 30th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $59.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.23.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

