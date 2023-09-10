CenterBook Partners LP Decreases Stake in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

CenterBook Partners LP trimmed its position in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 570,388 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 85,296 shares during the period. Harmonic accounts for approximately 1.2% of CenterBook Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. CenterBook Partners LP owned 0.51% of Harmonic worth $8,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Harmonic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in Harmonic by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 3,589,989 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,308 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Harmonic by 10.1% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 875,425 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,772,000 after acquiring an additional 80,581 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 20.6% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 48,506 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 8,286 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the first quarter worth $8,582,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Harmonic stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $10.18. 978,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,356,133. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.56 and a beta of 0.88. Harmonic Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.96 and a 52 week high of $18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.32.

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Harmonic had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $155.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.27 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HLIT. Raymond James raised Harmonic from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Harmonic from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Harmonic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Broadband. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to broadband operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

