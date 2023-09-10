746,139 Shares in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Purchased by Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd.

Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 746,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,253,000. Open Lending comprises about 7.5% of Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Open Lending by 801.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Open Lending by 129.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. 88.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Open Lending from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Open Lending in a report on Monday, August 14th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Open Lending in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Open Lending from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Open Lending from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Open Lending has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.63.

In related news, Director John Joseph Flynn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $517,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,629,666 shares in the company, valued at $27,190,746.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Open Lending news, Director John Joseph Flynn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $517,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,629,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,190,746.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Shubhi Suryaji Rao sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $47,110.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,189 shares in the company, valued at $88,686.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 304,350 shares of company stock worth $2,978,111. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:LPRO traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $7.96. 459,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,790. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.66 and a 200-day moving average of $8.78. The company has a quick ratio of 15.83, a current ratio of 15.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Open Lending Co. has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $11.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $960.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 0.81.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The company had revenue of $38.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.60 million. Open Lending had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Open Lending Co. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

