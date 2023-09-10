Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 41,099 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lowered its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 36.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 41,099 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $32,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOW. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter worth $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter worth $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 153.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in ServiceNow by 233.3% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $547.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $553.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $510.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $591.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.85, for a total transaction of $560,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,121 shares in the company, valued at $7,919,762.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.85, for a total transaction of $560,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,121 shares in the company, valued at $7,919,762.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.00, for a total transaction of $213,458.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,854,963. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,951 shares of company stock worth $10,147,437 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NOW opened at $600.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $122.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.01. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $337.00 and a twelve month high of $614.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $570.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $512.67.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 11.07%. As a group, analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

