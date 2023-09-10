Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Van Den Berg Management I Inc.

Van Den Berg Management I Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at about $5,441,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 34,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 12,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,349,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,368,000 after purchasing an additional 147,461 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $106.93 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $113.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.85. The firm has a market cap of $49.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

