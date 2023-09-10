Van Den Berg Management I Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Van Den Berg Management I Inc. grew its stake in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,454 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PDCE. Natixis purchased a new stake in PDC Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of PDC Energy by 2,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 459 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PDC Energy by 129.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of PDC Energy by 350.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 631 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $177,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,978,471.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy Price Performance

Shares of PDC Energy stock opened at $73.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 3.69, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.47. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.85 and a 12 month high of $82.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.41 and a 200 day moving average of $68.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $871.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.61 million. PDC Energy had a net margin of 43.85% and a return on equity of 28.47%. On average, research analysts expect that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn cut PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PDC Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on PDC Energy from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.75.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

