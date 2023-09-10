Van Den Berg Management I Inc. Invests $45,000 in Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

Van Den Berg Management I Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 23,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ring Energy by 273.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,310,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 959,696 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 267.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,016,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 739,486 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 777.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 696,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 616,738 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Ring Energy by 323.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 739,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 564,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ring Energy by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,810,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,940,000 after buying an additional 510,007 shares during the period. 46.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ring Energy

In related news, major shareholder Warburg Pincus (E&P) Xii Llc sold 12,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total value of $25,956,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,994,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,809,397.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ring Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Ring Energy Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN REI opened at $1.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Ring Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $3.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.12. The firm has a market cap of $375.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.04.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $79.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.83 million. Ring Energy had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 41.79%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ring Energy, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Ring Energy Profile

Ring Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. It had interests in 54,959 net developed acres and 2,337 net undeveloped acres in Andrews, Gaines, Crane, Winkler, and Ward counties, Texas; and 13,930 net developed acres and 12,512 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

