Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Stock Position Decreased by Van Den Berg Management I Inc.

Van Den Berg Management I Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 313.9% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 497.7% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 161,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,029,000 after buying an additional 134,801 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth $238,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 23.4% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 142,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,819,000 after buying an additional 26,969 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 73,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after buying an additional 8,373 shares during the period.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $62.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.54. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $51.24 and a 12 month high of $66.13.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $1.187 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $4.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

