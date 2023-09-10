Van Den Berg Management I Inc. Reduces Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Van Den Berg Management I Inc. lowered its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,389 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ossiam boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 1,434.1% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 629 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Halliburton by 552.5% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,305 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in Halliburton by 104.3% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,412 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on HAL. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Halliburton from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. HSBC reduced their price objective on Halliburton from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Halliburton in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Halliburton from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 99,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $3,974,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 719,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,792,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 99,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $3,974,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,792,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Carre sold 66,589 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,330,615.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,501,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 187,266 shares of company stock valued at $7,133,323. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of HAL stock opened at $41.28 on Friday. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $43.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $37.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.18.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

