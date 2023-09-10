Van Den Berg Management I Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Van Den Berg Management I Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,429 shares during the quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CEF. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 21,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 9,368 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 970,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,402,000 after acquiring an additional 61,540 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,362,000. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $330,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,920,000.

NYSEAMERICAN CEF opened at $17.93 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $15.11 and a 1-year high of $20.12.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

