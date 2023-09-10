Van Den Berg Management I Inc. Has $1.38 Million Stake in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Van Den Berg Management I Inc. boosted its position in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 128,067 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,779 shares during the period. Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 115.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,112,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $152,277,000 after buying an additional 7,556,426 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Comstock Resources in the first quarter valued at $39,279,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 1,460.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,864,944 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,278,000 after buying an additional 2,681,292 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 36.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,783,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $169,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aventail Capital Group LP boosted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 190.0% during the 4th quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP now owns 1,893,605 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRK. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.63.

Comstock Resources Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:CRK opened at $12.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.23. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.07 and a 52 week high of $21.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.12.

Comstock Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Comstock Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.41%.

Comstock Resources Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

See Also

