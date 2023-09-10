NULS (NULS) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $404,968.83

NULS (NULS) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. NULS has a market cap of $18.03 million and $404,968.83 worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NULS has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NULS coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000699 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

NULS Coin Profile

NULS’s genesis date was September 29th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 124,661,522 coins and its circulating supply is 100,032,363 coins. NULS’s official message board is nuls.medium.com. The Reddit community for NULS is https://reddit.com/r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nuls and its Facebook page is accessible here. NULS’s official website is nuls.io.

Buying and Selling NULS

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

