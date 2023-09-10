Van Den Berg Management I Inc. Cuts Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Van Den Berg Management I Inc. decreased its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,094 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,679 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises 2.1% of Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth about $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META opened at $297.89 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $326.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $300.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.62. The company has a market cap of $766.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.91 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on META shares. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $313.00 to $389.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.79.

View Our Latest Analysis on Meta Platforms

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.55, for a total value of $196,008.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,611,309.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total value of $1,253,161.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,277,394. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.55, for a total transaction of $196,008.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,690 shares in the company, valued at $11,611,309.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,231 shares of company stock valued at $12,468,122. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.