VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Sold by Van Den Berg Management I Inc.

Van Den Berg Management I Inc. lessened its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,627 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,863 shares during the quarter. VeriSign makes up approximately 2.3% of Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $6,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in VeriSign by 88.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 708 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in VeriSign by 2,628.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VeriSign during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.73, for a total value of $28,091.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,190 shares in the company, valued at $5,885,678.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.73, for a total value of $28,091.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,190 shares in the company, valued at $5,885,678.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.55, for a total transaction of $409,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 565,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,702,071.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,796 shares of company stock worth $8,623,028. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VRSN shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $252.00 to $249.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th.

VeriSign Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $206.56 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.24 and a 52 week high of $229.72. The stock has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $210.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.58.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The information services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.09. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.74% and a negative return on equity of 45.15%. The firm had revenue of $372.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

