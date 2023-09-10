Pirate Chain (ARRR) Market Cap Achieves $37.03 Million

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $37.03 million and $38,643.20 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000732 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.81 or 0.00096213 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00048419 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00026895 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000191 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

ARRR is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,213,798 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

