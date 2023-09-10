aelf (ELF) Trading Up 5.7% This Week

aelf (ELF) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. In the last week, aelf has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. aelf has a total market capitalization of $207.10 million and approximately $9.19 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aelf token can now be bought for $0.33 or 0.00001267 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

aelf Token Profile

ELF uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 633,628,600 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

