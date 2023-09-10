Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Position Increased by Van Den Berg Management I Inc.

Van Den Berg Management I Inc. raised its stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,163 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,571 shares during the period. Carter’s makes up about 2.3% of Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Carter’s worth $6,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the first quarter worth $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Carter’s in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Carter’s during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Carter’s by 140.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 512 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 159.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period.

Get Carter's alerts:

Insider Activity at Carter’s

In other Carter’s news, EVP Jeff Jenkins sold 3,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $242,923.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,428.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Carter’s news, EVP Jeff Jenkins sold 3,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $242,923.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,428.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jill Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total value of $149,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,124.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Carter’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Carter’s in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Carter’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carter’s in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carter’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Carter’s

Carter’s Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CRI opened at $65.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.65 and a 12-month high of $86.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.27.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. Carter’s had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $600.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. Carter’s’s payout ratio is presently 55.87%.

About Carter’s

(Free Report)

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.